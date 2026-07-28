The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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June 2026

Who are Today’s Real Jews?
From Conspiracy Theory to Reality
  The Angry Demagogue
The Moslem Brotherhood is the Real Winner
Pakistan, Qatar, Iran and the Front for the Destruction of Israel
  The Angry Demagogue
Vance Gives Iran a Pre-Emptive Victory
Lebanon, Israel and the post-MOU Negotiations
  The Angry Demagogue
The MOU: Selling out America’s Values, its Economy and its Honor
The Return to the Swamp
  The Angry Demagogue
The MOU and the Enemy of the Big Payday
How Israel, Lebanon and the Kurds turned into Enemies
  The Angry Demagogue
Israel’s Greatest Generation
Coming of Age in Dust and Mud
  The Angry Demagogue
Falling into the Middle Eastern Trap
When Talking Becomes an Obsession
  The Angry Demagogue
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