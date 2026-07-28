The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz
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The Challenge of October 7: Part 4 - The Political and Legal System
Towards a Covenantal Framework
Jul 28
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The Angry Demagogue
3
4
1
The Challenge of October 7: Part 3 – Security and Foreign Policy
Towards a Definition of Israel’s National Interests
Jul 24
•
The Angry Demagogue
4
2
The Challenge of October 7: Part 2 –The Intellectual Challenge
Stepping Away from Spinoza, Marx, Tolstoy, Post-Modernism and Current Religious Ideas
Jul 22
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The Angry Demagogue
4
7
1
The Challenge of October 7: Part 1 - Introduction
From October 1973 to October 2023
Jul 20
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The Angry Demagogue
8
1
1
America at 250: An Ex-Pat’s Thoughts
Observations from 6,000 Miles Away
Jul 3
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The Angry Demagogue
6
5
2
June 2026
Who are Today’s Real Jews?
From Conspiracy Theory to Reality
Jun 24
•
The Angry Demagogue
10
7
1
The Moslem Brotherhood is the Real Winner
Pakistan, Qatar, Iran and the Front for the Destruction of Israel
Jun 22
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The Angry Demagogue
10
1
1
Vance Gives Iran a Pre-Emptive Victory
Lebanon, Israel and the post-MOU Negotiations
Jun 19
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The Angry Demagogue
11
9
2
The MOU: Selling out America’s Values, its Economy and its Honor
The Return to the Swamp
Jun 18
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The Angry Demagogue
6
7
3
The MOU and the Enemy of the Big Payday
How Israel, Lebanon and the Kurds turned into Enemies
Jun 17
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The Angry Demagogue
6
1
Israel’s Greatest Generation
Coming of Age in Dust and Mud
Jun 16
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The Angry Demagogue
11
1
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Falling into the Middle Eastern Trap
When Talking Becomes an Obsession
Jun 9
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The Angry Demagogue
10
9
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© 2026 Ira Slomowitz
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