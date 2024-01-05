The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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Diana Murray's avatar
Diana Murray
Apr 9, 2024Edited

Ira, with respect, the fact that other countries depend on the US doesn't disprove Taleb's point about Israel's dependence on US good will.

I'd add two other fragilities: "It was the need to penetrate them without causing casualties to soldiers as well as the potential of hostages in the tunnels,"

Israel is very casualty averse. I'm not telling you not to be. Just saying. Though I dislike WW2 analogies I'll make one: the Japanese attacked the US because they knew that the islands they occupied were their strategic depth. They were sure that Americans would never send their sons to die on fly specks in the Pacific. They were wrong.

Imagine saying, "It was the need to take over the Japanese occupied islands in the Pacific without causing casualties to soldiers as well as the potential of hostages in the tunnels..." you can't. The US lost thousands of men on those beaches.

Israel was very vulnerable on the hostage issue. That's why they were taken.

Finally, you're at war with each other. No need to lie about this. The Kaplan Street crowd is at war with you. Sorry, that's 3 fragilities.

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Aaron's avatar
Aaron
Jan 8, 2024

Re the uniforms, if you check ThomasNet, a product-sourcing catalog, you’ll find a number of companies that still manufacture clothing in the USA. Some specialize in workplace protective clothing, and I think some have military offerings.

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