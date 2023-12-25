The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sir Jay's avatar
Sir Jay
Dec 26, 2023

Brilliant and harrowing. I don’t know why you don’t get more likes and comments for this stuff. Keep up the good work.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Angry Demagogue and others
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Dec 27, 2023

The demands on an overstretched U.S. military are growing.

We sent an expeditionary force to Poland that that can face the Russian Army (good move). Then, we sent a carrier and troops close to Israel (was it necessary or political?). Then we sent a task force to the Red Sea (enough to mostly guard the straits, but not enough to eliminate the problem). Many of the ships at sea are overdue for overhaul and crews have been extended several times.

What do we have in reserve for the next crisis?

The American left has been so preoccupied with Trump that they gave Biden et al (yes, this comment is aimed at people like Claire Berlinski) a free hand to screw up American foreign policy.

Exhibit A is the completely free hand the WH was given to tilt towards Iran (including giving billions of dollars). Why? What is the expected outcome?

But it wasn't just Iran. The Biden administration organized one of the most feckless withdrawals ever when they left Afghanistan (the withdrawal was necessary, but so was some competence in managing the withdrawal).

Every American ally is watching the Ukraine (yes, the Republicans are complicit in this fiasco) and drawing the wrong (for us) conclusions.

Asia is watching the Philippine outpost on Second Thomas Shoal as the Chinese blockade the Philippine troops stationed there. The Biden administration talks supportive, but no action has been forthcoming. The Philippines has to be close to reaching an accommodation with the Chinese.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is digesting the implications of all this.

On the domestic front, circa 8 million illegals have entered during Biden's administration - the implications are not clear, except that everyone recognizes that the rule of law is not being enforced and the U.S. population is severely divided.

Last year (10/31/23), our deficit reached $2 trillion. For a peacetime economy that the Biden administration claims is doing very well.

To paraphrase Hemingway:

"How Did You Go become a second rate power?"

"Two Ways. Gradually and Then Suddenly."

We appear to be near the end of "gradually" phase.

Consider the implications according to the Thucydides Trap.

Time for the lefties to stop giving Biden a pass.

Reply
Share
12 replies by The Angry Demagogue and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ira Slomowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture