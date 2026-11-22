In the United States, in Israel and in parts of western Europe we are witnessing the return of Lenin and Stalin’s “United Front” which the radical left forms when two conditions coincide – an enemy stronger than it and the realization that it cannot win legitimately on its own. The first United Front was in Russia itself when the Bolsheviks teamed up with other anti-monarchists and then took advantage by initiating a coup, not against the Czar but against the anti-Czarist coalition.

It was in the 1930’s though that Stalin made use of the United Front, as he feared the Nazis on one hand and saw the weakness of the communists in the west and in China on the other hand. In the west, they could not win elections and in China they could not win over the cities or the countryside and instigate a worker/peasant uprising. Mao was failing in China as, for some reason, the peasants didn’t respond to the beheading of their neighbors and the “requisitioning” of their foodstuffs.

When the Soviet Union feared the Japanese takeover Manchuria, thereby threatening eastern Russia, Stalin forced Mao to create a united front with Chaing Kai Shek and the nationalists to, ostensibly, fight Japan. The goal all along though of course was a Communist takeover in China after the nationalists would do the bulk of the fighting against Japan, wearing them down I highly recommend Red Dawn over China and The People’s Trilogy by Frank Dikkoter) .

Similar things happened in the west but without the violence as that would have landed them in jail.

Today, we are seeing a return of the United Front, funded and supported by a combination of left-wing billionaires and the Moslem Brotherhood. The George Soros’s of the world and the Qatari billionaires realize that they cannot win fair and free elections on their own so they pour untold amounts of money and fund the “opinion makers” in order to skew elections in their favor. Rather than run as their own party, the DSA in the US has infiltrated the mainstream Democratic Party. None of this is necessarily illegal but to fight a against the tsunami of money and falsehood with actual facts in these AI and social media dominated days will take years and not days.

In the United States, the enemy was ostensibly President Donald Trump but he is just a bogeyman as the real enemy is the constitutional order itself. Trump is the easy enemy to unite against and use to infiltrate a Democratic party that was losing the culture war and ruined their legitimate economic issue – healthcare, by going all in on a western European style system hidden under the guise of Obama-care. The Democratic Party after Obama was not interested in the Clinton party but, with Obama, was sure it had control for the next generation, Once they saw that was not the case and they couldn’t even beat a real estate salesman, they were exposed to a radical takeover. The DSA platform and the zombie media who takes their criticisms and solutions seriously, challenged Trump’s personality and policies but their goal is unchallengeable power by undermining and replacing the American constitutional order.

In western Europe the United Front has, for the most part consolidated power. In the UK they own the Labor Party and for the last few years have seduced the Conservatives, too into the Front by making them fear the right and demonize Margeret Thatcher, the prime minister who brought the UK back from the brink of irrelevance. France, Netherlands and Belgium are the same story – coerce conservatives to boycott the right by calling all of them the “far right”, deserved or not. In France, they so feared Marine Le Pen that Michel Hollobecq’s novel “Submission” will be made real in the next election (and the French have arrested him to boot) with the far left Islamist collaborator Melanchon facing Le Pen – we don’t have to wonder who the “establishment” will be supporting.

Germany today is a bit more complicated with the AfD bordering on legitimacy, but the complete surrender by Angela Merkel to the left is the direct cause of their rise.

In Israel, post-October 7 they United Front had the biggest challenge. The country moved to the right on all security and foreign policy issues. The Palestinian state idea was dead as was the appeasement of, not only Hamas and Hezbollah, but the Palestinian Authority, too. Worse than that, the young generation who did all of the fighting and sacrificing became more traditionally Jewish in their beleifs and behavior. The old establishment knew that time was running out and that there was no chance of moving the needle in the Jewish population. The far left (Yair Golan’s Democrats – a merger of the old Labor Party and Meretz) received just what they received in the past few elections – and their electorate is aging, too. In Gadi Eizenkot they found a candidate who is a “good man” and an ex IDF Chief of Staff and hid the fact that he decimated the army during his tenure by removing over 20 combat brigades from reserve duty and outsourcing some of the most important non-combat operations like tank mechanics (it did not occur to him and his cronies that Israel might actually fight a land war and you can’t send it civilian mechanics to Gaza).

Most important to the United Front was that Eizenkot came of age and was flesh and blood of the appeasement wing of the security establishment and has never wavered, even during the war (to be fair, he did support the initial invasion of Gaza against the then IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, although shortly thereafter he wanted a quick end to the war, towing the party line).

But they knew that that was not enough and that a government of 61 “Jewish” seats would not fulfill the United Front’s dream of punishing Israel for being a Jewish nation-state immune to the pressures of the United Front. Instead, they turned to the Israeli-Arab population and funded the most successful get out the vote effort in western history. Israeli-Arab voter participation went from an average of 55% in years past to 80% in this election. There is a debate here in Israel over the legality of funding effort and if there was election bribery, but either way, the Israeli-Arabs have maximized their effort.

The problem, as we discussed earlier (Israeli Elections Part 2: The Arab Surge) is not having Israeli-Arabs as part of the coalition but in having Israeli-Arab parties that are either communist or part of the Moslem Brotherhood as part of the coalition. There could have been an effort to run Israeli-Arabs who accept Israel and who condemn Hamas, but that would not have accomplished the goal of pushing through a coalition that would dismantle the Jewish state. As an example, during the swearing in ceremony of the new legislators in the Knesset, the entire delegations of both Israeli-Arab parties walked out during the singing of the Hatikva, the Israeli national anthem. It is one thing if a mediocre quarterback “takes the knee” for the national anthem with a sneaker company backing him up and another if members of the national legislature do it and are still accepted as legitimate to govern. This was a rebuke to the essence of the country they are sworn to serve and despite that, there is still a serious push to form a government with these members of the Knesset.

There were full page ads in Israeli’s weekend papers pushing for a government with the radical Arab parties for the ostensible purpose of “not Bibi” but really for the purpose of dismantling the Jewish state. The left thought that they could do it via the Supreme Court but they didn’t realize that the actual citizens were not ready to give up their country.

The United Front is a Leninist-Stalinist tactic to take control of a country by pinpointing the enemy, threatening those who oppose them with cancellation or execution (if possible) and controlling the media by convincing them that they are “saving our democracy”. It has happened in the past and is happening again. In the United States, it is up to the House Speaker and the Senate majority leader to stop it, take back their party and declare an end to this deceptive behavior. In Israel, Gadi Eizenkot must understand who the real enemy, get a backbone and dismiss his fantastical minority government plan once and for all.

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