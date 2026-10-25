The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
6d

Living in the diaspora I learned a lot from this description. Definitely appreciate your writing style and humor. Amit Siegel is the only commentator I read Daily on Israel politics.

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