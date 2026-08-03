As the on again off again war in Iran and the region continue, we are always looking to each country’s “interests” as we see them in trying to figure out the next move each will take. What we have neglected to look at are the real war aims of each country involved in the conflict. The main countries are of course the United States and Iran, followed closely by Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the rest of the Persian Gulf states. Some just want quiet and some want something else entirely.

Iran

For Iran, the goal of this conflict of their nearly half century long revolution is to rid the region of the United States. The goals of the revolution of course are first the destruction of Israel and then the destruction of the West and its two main religions – Liberalism and Christianity – both threats to the long term existence of the revolution.

The main event that affected the policies of the Islamic Republic came not with the start of hostilities against the US and Israel in February but with the massacre of its own civilians a month before that. There are only two threats to the stability of the Islamic Republic - massive external force and massive internal rebellion. While the Islamic Republic had no problem killing and executing protesters in the past decades only now did they dare to massacre tens of thousands of their own citizens in a matter of days.

Much like the Tienmien Square massacre over thirty years ago, the Islamic Republic sent a message to its people that it will not tolerate any dissent and that the revolution and the Republic do not recognize the citizenship of dissenters. Much like Lenin, Stalin and Mao, citizenship has no meaning if the citizen is not loyal to the whims and ideas of the Revolution. Once this massacre happened the Islamic Republic made it clear to the world that it will not fall without massive external force. The Revolution is bigger than its leaders and certainly bigger than the majority of its citizens and in its eyes, nothing short of a full fledged occupation will make it fall and even with that, guerilla warfare will ensue.

The message also was that no sanctions will make the government fall because a government willing to massacre its own citizens will have no problem denying them the basics of life.

Once that change happened and the war started the short term wartime goal of the Islamic Republic of Iran turned from global revolution to regional dominance through the withdrawal of the United States from the region. Allies of the US would get punished and American bases would get bombed and, using Afghanistan as an example, they were sure that America would tire of the fight and leave their allies to fend for themselves. The only military threat was Israel and that could wait – which is why Israel has, so far, been immune from the recent Iranian attacks.

With no internal threats to speak of, the United States is the only force that stands in the way of their regional hegemony. With the United States out of the region, Iran could use its drones and missiles against the cowardly Gulf states and demand protection money and diplomatic cover for their terrorist and nuclear goals which will lead to the destruction of Israel and then the West. Without the United States, they feel, they will be able to rebuild and expand their proxy network throughout the region.

Saudi Arabia

Ever since the British double crossed the Hashemites and gave the Hejaz, which has the Moslem holy cities of Mecca and Medina, to the Ibn Saud’s, Saudi Arabia has had one major goal – to be the leaders of the Sunni and hence Moslem world. They had oil and money and in 1973 they got political power and geo-political heft by engineering the oil embargo of the United States and Europe since the US helped Israel repel unprovoked attacks by Egypt and Syria (October 7 was not the first time Israel has been punished for repelling unprovoked attacks).

Over the years, Saudi Arabia established good relations with the Texas oil establishment and the Republican party of Bush 1 and James Baker as well as partners in New York law firms and the WASP foreign policy establishment. They took advantage of their newfound wealth and “Country Club antisemitism” of the US establishment in order to push their anti-Israel stance. They used this prestige to embellish their leadership of the Sunni world. They used their cash to purchase the latest military technology the West would sell them and, before Qatar, started funding American universities.

The death of Egypt’s charismatic leader Gamal Nasser and then Sadat’s peace treaty with Israel pushed them to take sole leadership of the Sunni world. As the government of the land of the Prophet Mohammed and protector of the holy cities they felt that it was their birthright to lead the Moslem world. Even the advent of Crown Prince bin-Salman and his push towards westernization was based on their confident and unchallenged religious leadership. They don’t have the population of Egypt or Indonesia to lead the Moslem world, nor the military prowess of Erdogan’s Turkey or of nuclear armed Pakistan but they have the two symbols that mattered – home of the Prophet Mohammed and protector of the Holy cities of the Hijaz.

The Iran war has nearly burst this façade as they both hosted the United States and failed to respond in kind to Iranian attacks on its soil. They found themselves unable or unwilling to defend their most precious economic assets showing the Sunni world that their Shiite neighbor could be appeased but not defeated. The Saudi Arabian goal now is to return to a period where they can show off their military strength via large arms purchases without having to prove their mettle in battle. They did join the US in attacking Shiite militia’s in Iraq but have not been able to deter, let alone neutralize the Houthis in the civil war in Yemen.

The Saudis plain and simply want a cease fire where the United States will continue in the Persian Gulf when their pretend army shows off to the Arab and Sunni world. A further military challenge by Iran will lay bare their powerlessness that would lead to the lack of prestige they crave.

The UAE and Qatar

The UAE and Qatar have different and conflicting war aims. The UAE wants to grow its newfound respect as a commercial and financial hub and a bridge between the west and a more moderate Islam. Qatar on the other hand wants to use its wealth and the United States military presence in order to further control of the Moslem Brotherhood over the Moslem world and the western narrative.

Qatar has managed to take a role as an “honest broker” of sorts and the UAE is using its financial muscle – its operational financial muscle – to hem in Iranian attacks.

UAE wants to hold off Iranian hegemony and keep building their hub while Qatar wants to continue to use its money for religious control in the Moslem world and ideological control in the western world. For both, Iranian hegemony thwarts those goals and an American presence supports them. Their war aims are the status quo ante and are willing to live in the region with the United States defending them – especially if the US already degraded the Iranian military.

Israel

Israel’s goals in this war have not changed since they first attacked Iran in 2025. In order of importance these goals are the end of Iran’s nuclear program, the end of their support for proxies that threaten Israel and an end to their missile program. Regime change, properly done, would have met all three goals and there probably was an expectation that the elimination of the leadership of the Islamic Republic would accomplish all three goals. Had that attack taken place in 2025 it might have worked but, as we stated above, one the Iranian government eliminated the internal threat through its January 2026 massacres, it was too late.

Currently, despite the warmonger reputation of Israel and Netanyahu, Israel seems satisfied with dealing with Hezbollah and Hamas via a combination of military and diplomatic muscle. It can be debated if Israel would have been better off continuing its offensive against Hezbollah or reaching an agreement with the government of Lebanon, but the Hezbollah problem is currently the most important for the country. Taking care of Hezbollah and eliminating it from its influence in Lebanon would take care of 80% of one of the goals of the war – the Iranian proxies. If the Hamas disarmament really happens (a longshot) this will leave the Iraqi militias and the Houthis, who, so far are much less of a threat.

While Israel has some work to do on missile and drone defense and warfare - especially against Iran’s multiple warhead missiles - if given a chance Israel will participate in any attack that would further degrade or eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. We don’t know how much damage has been done to either their nuclear or missile capabilities, but we do know that Iran is working to rebuild what it has lost and there are those in Israel who are eager at a third shot at them. However, it seems to us that Israel is willing to let the United States play its on again off again negotiating game, for the time being.

As elections approach the old cliché that war is good for Netanyahu and his Likud party does not seem to us correct. As a matter of fact, a firm commitment to go to war after America’s midterms might be a better campaign issue than an active and unpredictable war curing election season.

United States

People around the world do not understand the responsibilities and pressures that the United States has whenever it engages the world – be that militarily, economically or diplomatically. This non-understanding is true of leaders and citizens of the European countries, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and Egypt as well as India and Pakistan. As dictatorships this non-understanding stretches even to other superpowers such as China and Russia. While both countries are also global powers, only for the United States is the spreading of freedom and economic well being in their national interest. This requires so many resources and so many conflicting alliances that only a populous and free great power can understand. Maybe the old UK leaders and a de Gaulle would understand but they are nowhere to be found today.

War is never localized for the United States as its reputation and well being is always at stake. Whenever the United States is involved in a conflict – militarily or not – their enemies are watching. China wants to know how it reacts, how it fights and how it negotiates. Russia tests the United States and now Iran is pushing the US to the brink – thinking it knows the United States.

So, the United States has goals for this war that are not always related to the goals of other countries and it might confuse allies and enemies alike. While it shares goals with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf States it has goals that are independent of them just as they have goals that does not concern the United States.

The basic goals of the war are, as has been stated, the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program as well as its long range missile capacity. Regime change would have accomplished that, as we stated regarding Israel and there may or may not have been an expectation that this would happen. Beyond these two goals are the elimination of Iran as a hegemonic force in the Persian Gulf, protecting the Gulf allies from threats to their well being (we include economic factors like the price of oil in this).

Beyond the middle east there is the message it needs to send to China and to a lesser extent Russia, that its technology, its soldiers and its tactics are better than anything they can throw at them. The utter destruction of Iranian air defenses and total command of the skies that the US and Israel achieved is surely putting fear into Chinese pilots and generals if not their political leaders. The superiority of the US Navy and its ability to do as it pleases in the open sea also is a war aim that has been successful.

Currently, though, with the Straits of Hormuz closed, with the Houthis doing what they did three years ago in the Red Sea, China may be thinking that in more limited sea lanes the United States may not have the will to fight to keep them open. This is especially important as China tries to command the Straits of Taiwan and eventually Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The war aims of the United States have to do almost as much with reputation as it does with actual military might. Currently, the United States is putting negotiations ahead of military action and the important thing is what reputational damage this does. In the eyes of many, Iran is running rings around America and its foreign policy while some feel that extending negotiations is an American ploy works to America’s advantage. We know what is being said of the United States and Trump’s on again off again military action: That it portrays weakness and an unwillingness to further engage Iran with their military.

Iran publicly states that this is due to the fear they have put into the eyes of their opponents. Some state it has to do with a shortage of armaments – especially defensive ones. We don’t know the truth of the latter and as to the former, Iranian claim, it does not seem likely.

There is another view and that is that the superpower always has more time than its weaker opponent and therefore can withstand a war of attrition and a “phony war” standoff.

If the localized war aim for the United States remains an ending of Iran’s nuclear program, a reduction if not elimination of the missile threat against US forces and its allies and finally freedom of the seas, the larger war aim is its message to China and other potential opponents that the United States will be the eventual victor in any conflict that can be thrown at it.

The issue of course is if the Trump administration’s action (hard to judge rhetoric in this administration) is attaining that goal or is pushing the United States further from it.

In conclusion, the Saudis seemed to favor ongoing forever negotiations and the Israelis, while currently happy to deal with more local issues, would like the security of a destroyed nuclear and much diminished missile program done via military action (or regime change). The Americans have not decided which better serves its overall war aims.

When trying to figure out everyone’s moves it is important to know the answer to these questions:

- Are the negotiations appeasement, or a wearing down of a morally and financially bankrupt theocratic tyranny? In other words, is the Iranian regime being weakened or strengthened by the on again off again war and negotiations? While appeasement does not ever seem to work, stringing along your enemy often does. Who is doing the stringing along? - The second question is – what does China think and how do they apply that to Taiwan?

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