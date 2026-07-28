The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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Fr. Wah's avatar
Fr. Wah
5d

Good luck with this.

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1 reply by The Angry Demagogue
Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
5d

This proposal is a good first step and points to the direction an overhaul of the disgraceful Israeli political system requires. Perhaps there should be a constitutional assembly to draw up a written constitution. I would suggest ditching proportional representation and going to a geographical constituency and first past the post electoral system. This would reduce the power of party bosses and perhaps lead to a two-party broadly-based system, making government accountable to the people rather than to unholy coalition partners.

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