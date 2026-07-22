The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
Jul 22

Spinoza should hardly be lumped in with the post-modernists. His ruthless psychology was only surpassed by Freud who supplied the dynamic theory. And his political writings are still of relevance to contemporary Israel, if only by spirit. Hobbes said of Spinoza that "he hath o'er thrown me by a barre's length." That said, you are right that the hammerlock the founders of the Yishuv maintain on the cultural as well as the legal confraternity needs to be dislodged and something profoundly new needs to come out of Israel that scraps the fascination with the rest of the West's ludicrous weltgeist. Like Spinoza, the Bible needs to be reclaimed as a sourcebook and rethought, with an understanding that a guide to the perplexed is the perfect ethos for a person in today's world where problems tie people together. And some problems need drastic solutions: like what to do with your murderous neighbours.

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Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
Jul 22Edited

It may seem extraordinarily foolish, to mention Donald Trump in an article dealing with Spinoza, Tolstoy, Gershom Scholem and others, but if there is anyone on the contemporary scene who exemplifies an "honest, creative and bold assessment" it is DJT.

Trump was the first to remove the issue of Palestinian statehood from its central position in decades of failed US diplomacies. He had the intelligence to follow good advisors on this issue and took a bold new approach that was unthinkable to many yet proved to be effective.

He was capable of recognizing and taking action on the deadly Iranian threat as no other president was capable of doing.

For years the border with Mexico was recognized as a problem. No other president took it seriously but Donald Trump. He was scoffed at and ridiculed in 2016 for advocating a wall, and was the only major politician to even address the issue and yet over time, in spite of great opposition the wall was built.

No one else but Trump would take serious actions to deport aliens who are dangerous criminals and pose a real threat to American citizens. This is a difficult and dangerous policy and the inevitable mistakes have been made, but it shows real vision and strength of character to do what needs to be done in spite of popular clamor.

Trump recognized the inability of green energy to supply the energy needs of a modern industrial state, and ended the foolish policy of restricting the production of traditional energy sources.

Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, in spite of the handwringing anxieties of our weak and effeminate elites, who were frightened of the reaction of the Arab street.

Those and other major moves required not ideology but the absence of ideology, and a possession of plain common sense, and strength of character and vision as well.

How does this apply to attempts to find a new approach that will strengthen Israel to the benefit of all Israelis, secular or religious, left or right?

The border, energy production, abandoning failed diplomatic policies of long standing, doing what needed to be done no matter how unpopular it might be - those are fundamental issues of US national security and Trump focused on them with singlemindedness, determination and courage.

This is one reason he is so deeply hated - because his policies have strengthened that very America which the forces of the revolutionary left want so desperately to replace.

I would not suggest that Israeli thinkers need to emulate or follow Trump, but they need first of all to recognize, without ideology or considerations of political advantage, those most elementary and fundamental areas of policy that are truly essential to the survival of Israel.

In my opinion, this will require the abandonment of two of many Israelis' most cherished dreams. The dream of lasting peace with the Arabs will have to be abandoned. Unfortunately, Zeev Jabotinsky was right. Nothing more than an iron wall (with gates) will ensure the permanent security of Israel for the foreseeable future. Peace with Egypt, peace with Jordan, great for now, but that should not be mistaken for unchangeable reality.

Twice, in 1973 and 2023, unrealistic expectations of peace led Israelis to be deceived by the Arabs. Religious motivation that is utterly foreign to the secular mindset calls for unending vigilance for the next 100 or 200 years if need be. Surely, having been fooled twice, the Israelis are not going to be led to disaster again by naive hopes - are they?

Secondly, Israel will have to abandon the dream of becoming a normal and ordinary people just like everyone else. Israel will never be like Belgium or Holland, and Israelis who are most truly concerned with the well-being of their nation will never win the praise of the spineless and amoral jellyfish who now comprise such a large segment of the ruling Western elites.

The hard truth will also have to be learned that a basic morality is essential to the life and health of a people and its leadership.

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