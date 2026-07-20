The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
Jul 20

Who knows, maybe there will be a revival at least of political realism in Israel in the upper echelons when secular liberalism proves to be inadequate to face contemporary challenges.

But political realism doesn't co-exist easily with philosophical nihilism - or does it?

Anyway, we look forward to further analysis in what is going on in Israel.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ira Slomowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture