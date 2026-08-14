The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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Hutch
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In a world where everyone is getting weaker, each actor thinks they can benefit by delaying/outlasting their opponent. That would seem to describe both the Axis and the Allies behavior.

Dan Schueftan says something along the lines of, "things will get worse, but we'll get stronger faster than things get worse"

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