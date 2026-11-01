The shock of the election on Tuesday was the surge in turnout amongst the Israeli-Arabs in general and the Bedouin in the south in particular. The average turnout in Israel is usually around 70% and 55% for the Arab citizens. Overall turnout jumped to 77%, fueled by the 80% Arab turnout. As we mentioned previously, this was a “shock” because the media deliberately avoided the subject. The funding of the get out the vote effort may have been illegal (possibly from Qatar and possibly included bribery) putting everything into high emotional gear.

We are not here to discuss the funding or the legality of the effort since the votes were cast and the two Arab parties have reached probably the maximum they can reach of 19 seats. It will probably drop in the next election but that is neither here nor there.

The Israeli Arab population is the great “elephant in the room” and like most issues in democracies this too is being ignored until there is no denying it. We have now reached that point of “no denying it”. The Arab Knesset representation might go down, but the issues it brings cannot be ignored any longer.

Contrary to woke-western belief there is no apartheid in Israel or anything resembling it. There is affirmative action favoring the Arab population (as well as other ethnic groups and women) on the one hand and some discrimination on the other. As per Thomas Sowell’s explanation of variance in professions, one would be hard pressed to go to a pharmacy in Israel, at least in the center of the country and not find an Israeli-Arab behind the desk. There is one large Arab family (chamulah in local parlance) where the custom is to be a pharmacist and this extended family has representatives in pharmacies all over. There is also affirmative action in medical schools for example, meaning that a male Israeli Jew has a much harder time of being accepted than a male Arab Moslem.

On the other hand, there is certainly anti-Arab discrimination in the higher echelons of corporate Israel – mostly I would venture to guess due to the fact that many Israeli men form long lasting relationships with other men while in the army and these relationships often follow to the corporate world. Some of the discrimination just stems from fear and from distrust and some of course from pure hatred. However, this also works both ways.

This election brings two challenges to Israeli society. The first is governance. Ironically, decades ago before social and professional integration was even thought about there were Arab members of the Knesset from mainstream Israeli political parties. The integration itself – often fueled by affirmative action – has driven Arab politicians from mainstream parties to their own more radical ones. The Israeli Jewish population has never managed to have an ethnic political party despite discrimination against Jews from Arab lands. (The exception is the haredi-ultra orthodox where racism - on both sides - is rather blatant).

However, the more Israeli-Arabs have integrated the more militant their political parties have become. The question of how to include these parties in a government is a serious one that cannot be ignored. The woke-left’s answer is to ignore their support for Hamas and terrorism in general and to include them since “they are citizen’s too”. The far-right answers by denying that they deserve any say in the politician decision making process.

Neither of these answers face the governance challenge. It is simply a fact that those who refuse to condemn Hamas outright cannot be trusted to be any part of Israel’s decision-making process, let alone the security decision making process. There has been no effort by either of the two Israeli-Arab parties to vow loyalty to Israel as a Jewish state much as American congressmen vow loyalty to the constitution.

There needs to be Arab inclusion in mainstream parties, not at tokens but as those who accept the principles of the political party.

A related and not less serious issue though is not governance but the younger generation of Israeli-Arabs and how they will respond to this incredible electoral showing. The risk is that these radical parties will suffocate any moderation that might rear its head. Many of my friends and family disagree but the political behavior of Israeli-Arabs does not match the radical politics or even some of their social media posts.

There was no effort to join Hamas on October 7 or to help Hezbollah in the north. Most of those arrested on spying for Iran have been Israeli Jews. The one war that the Israeli-Arabs rose up and rioted in the mixed cities (Lod, Ramle, Acre) is proving to be (so far) an anomaly. A trip to an Israeli hospital or HMO will have Israeli-Arabs as many of the doctors and often most of the nurses. If you call an Israeli call center due to an internet issue you will often have an Israeli-Arab helping you.

Socially, will this moderate behavior be acceptable if the radical political parties gain traction? This is the real challenge and it is something that Israeli society needs to wake up to. There needs to be a push for more Hebrew language fluency in Arab schools and an end to affirmative action in medical schools and universities. Israeli-Arab men need to understand that they need to meet the same academic standards as Israeli-Jewish men. And Israeli Arabs need to be taught Hebrew on a high level. Many Israeli-Arab women cannot speak Hebrew. The radical Arab student groups in the universities (in Haifa, but not only Haifa) need to be challenged and if necessary made illegal. It is one thing to demonstrate against a war it is another thing to demonstrate in favor of the enemy. These groups have to be unrecognized if they support terror and violence and the dismantlement of Israel as a Jewish state.

The fight against an increasingly radical Arab youth needs to come from all the mainstream parties and this needs to be done firstly by a determined “no” when asked to be part of the government. Only a strong rejection by even the left wing mainstream parties will push Israeli-Arabs, young and old, to create and vote for more moderate parties or to be included in Israeli’s mainstream parties. Israel’s press must stop calling Israeli-Arabs, Palestinians unless they have no interest in the benefits that citizenship in Israel confers.

We are not opposed to including Arabs in this or any other government but only in including those who deny Jewish peoplehood and support armed resistance against it. Being communist or a Moslem Brotherhood member of fellow traveler means one has no future in Israel’s decision making process. We are against making these parties illegal (again, friends and family disagree) but the Israeli mainstream parties have to make the Israeli-Arab population understand that there is a price for voting for these fanatics.

Those on the woke-left who are calling for a beautiful sounding “Jewish-Arab coalition” government are using America’s DSA and Europe’s establishment as examples. They, like their European and American comrades would rather see the country burn rather than prosper in ways they don’t like. The initial demands of some of the Israeli-Arab parties are just that – the dismantlement of the Jewish state.

The test for the two main political leaders now is to tell the Arabs that they ought to have a part of Israel’s political process but not at the expense of the dismantlement of the Jewish state and therefore these parties cannot ever be part of a coalition and these parties can never be those that decide on the fate of an Israeli government. Both Netanyahu and Eizenkot have a responsibly to rise above the rhetoric and to tell the truth to Israel’s Arab population.

They also have a responsibility to say this to their bases and to the Israeli-Jewish population at large. Yes, the Israeli-Arab is a part of our country and no, these Israeli-Arab parties are not acceptable to us because they are a threat to our country and to us as individuals.

It was Menachem Begin who fought against Ben-Gurion’s acts putting Israel’s Arab population under military rule because he understood better than the socialist founder what liberal democracy is. It was also Menachem Begin who understood that no part of the Land of Israel under Israeli control could be made Judenrein because he understood what Zionism is.

Do today’s leaders understand what Begin did?

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