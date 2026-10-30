The elections were a surprise to so many since the polls were so dishonest. We see this too often in the western world to blame it on flawed models and other statistical anomalies. The polls were, for the most part, way off since they were ideologically skewed in order to influence the votes and the post-electoral narrative. Had the polls been honest then the campaigns would have been different and maybe the results would have been different.

There are 5 TV news stations in Israel. Channel 11 is government owned but for the most part left of center. Channel 12 is THE establishment station which, like the Ha’aretz newspaper, sets the agenda and terms of permissible discussion of the chattering classes. They have Amit Segel, the right of center political analyst but even he works within the establishment guidelines. Channel 13 is the most ideologically leftwing and basically worthless. Channel 14 is the right-wing channel, with lots of loud discussions and arguments and is very pro-Netanyahu. Channel 15, or i24 news is the most balanced.

Not surprisingly, i24’s pre election polls, mostly ignored, were most accurate and their exit polls were almost exactly where the actual votes ended up.

The surprise of the election though went to the vast Arab vote. Their participation went from 55% in most elections to 80% in this one. There was a well funded and very sophisticated get out the vote effort that, it seems, also included a pay to vote scheme (which is illegal here) and is being investigated. Even the legal part though is an expensive operation. There seems to be evidence that Qatar was the indirect funder of this campaign.

The main scandal though is how the media totally missed this story. It didn’t start the morning of election day but the story was missed because they wanted to miss it.

Where are we? Well, our pre-election post predicting Naftali Bennet as the next Prime Minister is almost surely wrong. There will either be a new round of elections or there will be a unity government. The latter is the better outcome for the country but these must happen in order for it to happen.

1. Netanyahu will have to abandon his support of the haredi-ultra orthodox and agree to more equal draft bill. If Netanyahu does this, it will be a hint that he sees this as his last hurrah. If he sticks to them then it means he has no plans to leave the scene. 2. Netanyahu will have to part ways with ben-Gvir, something he is probably happy to do. 3. Gadi Eizenkot will have to withstand the immense pressure from the Ehud Barak wing of the security establishment to partner with the Moslem Brotherhood aligned Arab party and the other Israeli-Arab party which is dominated by Communist Hadash – neither of whom will condemn Hamas. The pressure from Israel’s version of the woke-left-DSA (led by the ex-Generals who have been enriched by the same money that supports the American version) will be intense. 4. Eizenkot will have to agree to a deal where Netanyahu serves as PM first and he second. And Netanyahu will have to agree to this power sharing. As to the former, since Netanyahu double crossed Benny Gantz last time with the same deal, it will not be an easy decision for Eizenkot. As to the latter, sharing is not one of Netanyahu’s strong points for things that he considers important (Iran, for example).

If there are elections and the non-Netanyahu crew campaigns with the same losing strategy they have tried for 15 years – we will be in the same place as we are now.

We will see if the politicians do what their narrow base demands or what the country needs.

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