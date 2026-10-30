The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

The Angry Demagogue by Ira Slomowitz

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Tamara Elashvili's avatar
Tamara Elashvili
1d

Thank you for this refreshingly, clear, consice take. A breath of fresh air!

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